Civic chief orders strict food safety norms at Anna Canteens

Kurnool: Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Viswanath has directed that food quality standards must be strictly enforced in all Anna Canteens across Kurnool. On Saturday, he conducted surprise inspections at the Kondareddy Buruju and Collectorate canteens, reviewing food quality, cleanliness, drinking water arrangements, staff hygiene, and storage of raw materials. He signed the inspection register and instructed nodal officers to monitor food quality daily and submit reports regularly.

Speaking to the media, Viswanath stressed that FSSAI norms should be followed without compromise. He ordered that only fresh ingredients be used and outdated stock discarded immediately.

Utensils, cooking equipment, plates, and glasses must be thoroughly cleaned before and after use, while purified water should be used for cooking and drinking. He also directed that water quality tests be conducted regularly.

The Commissioner said that staff must wear gloves, caps, and hairnets while handling food. With increasing footfall at Anna Canteens, he advised management to improve seating, drinking water facilities and overall cleanliness.

He further suggested inclusion of nutrient-rich, balanced meals in the daily menu to promote public health. Warning against negligence, Viswanath said strict action would be taken for lapses. The municipal administration, he added, is committed to providing safe, affordable meals with accountability and transparency.