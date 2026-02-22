Civil aviation minister prays to Lord Venkateshwara

Tirumala: Civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara Swamy here. The minister had a darshan during VIP break when temple officials and priests welcomed him. After the darshan, he was presented theertha prasadams.

Later, speaking to the media outside the temple, he said the Union government is giving top priority for expanding airports to take the facility even to remote areas. The number of airports which was only 74 in 2014 before NDA government came to power has now increased to 165.

Ram Mohan also visited the AI command and control centre set up by TTD in the Vaikuntam queue complex to improve darshan facility.