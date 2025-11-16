CJI BR Gavai emphasises importance on 75 years of Indian Constitution in Amaravati

Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, recently marked the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution at a ceremony in Amaravati, underscoring the document's significant role in safeguarding citizens' fundamental rights. Speaking at an event organised by the AP High Court Lawyers Association, Gavai expressed pride in his roots from Amaravati, Maharashtra, and noted that this was his first visit to Andhra Pradesh's capital since taking office.

“Today, I am thrilled to speak about the greatness of our Constitution,” Gavai stated, highlighting its successful journey over the past 75 years. He referred to Amaravati as a site of historical importance, equating it to the mythical Indrapuri, and remarked on the profound significance of the Constitution’s protections.

The event also featured the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, High Court Chief Justice Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, and various legal professionals.

In his address, Gavai emphasised the necessity for courts to actively protect citizens' rights, urging attendees to recall Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s poignant address during the Constituent Assembly’s adoption of the Constitution. He pointed out that the inclusion of Directive Principles aimed to foster social and economic equality, and he reaffirmed the Constitution's commitment to empowering women and providing equal opportunities to all citizens.

Justice Gavai's visit to Amaravati also marked his last official engagement as Chief Justice, further adding to the event's significance.