CJI NV Ramana launches Gandhi's Autobiography Satya Shodhana in Tirupati

CJI NV Ramana visited Tirupati on Friday and launched Gandhiji's autobiography 'Satya Sodhana' book. NV Ramana expressed happiness that Gandhiji's life message is being made available and opined that Satya Shodhana is a book that everyone should read.

He praised Mahatma Gandhi's services on this occasion and said that Gandhiji fought with the weapon of non-violence and it was Gandhiji who taught us how to live life honestly. CJI unveils statue of late Gutta Muniratnam, organizer of RAS, Padma Shri awardee. Earlier the program was started by lighting the Jyoti.

Earlier, CJI NV Ramana visited Tirumala along with his family. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy extended a warm welcome at the temple's entrance and made arrangements for darshan. After darshan, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy honoured the CJI with silk robes of Swami and presented a portrait of deity at Ranganayak Mandapam.