Clash erupts during Dy Speaker’s visit to WG on Sri Rama Navami

Bhimavaram: Tension prevailed in Pedapeta village of Akividu mandal on Friday during Sri Rama Navami after a group of locals obstructed the visit of Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju to a Ramalayam in the village.

According to reports, some local leaders opposed his entry into the temple and tried to prevent him from proceeding, leading to a tense situation. Despite the resistance, the Deputy Speaker insisted on visiting the temple and, under police protection, entered the premises and offered prayers. Trouble began when he was leaving the temple, as a few individuals allegedly attempted to attack him and the leaders of coalition parties accompanying him. Heated arguments between the two groups soon escalated into a clash, leaving a few people injured. Police personnel present at the spot intervened and ensured the safe exit of the Deputy Speaker from the village. Four injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police rushed additional forces to the village upon receiving information and set up a picket to prevent further incidents. Officials said that the Deputy Speaker was moved to safety before the situation worsened and that the attack on some party workers reportedly took place after his departure.

Reacting to the incident, Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju said he had a narrow escape. He alleged that the attackers used sticks fitted with nails, glass pieces and sharp objects. He claimed the attack was planned and urged the police to identify those responsible and take strict action. “I escaped by a whisker. Soon after I left, they attacked with nails, knives, stones and other weapons. It appears to be a pre-planned attack. It is unfortunate that even on Sri Rama Navami, prayers could not be held peacefully at a temple with a long history. Such incidents must be curbed at the outset. We have visuals of those involved and have handed them over to the police,” he said.

The issue is also linked to a dispute over the reconstruction of the Ramalayam in Pedapeta. The Deputy Speaker had recently expressed his intent to rebuild the temple. However, some locals objected, stating that the majority in the village had converted to Christianity and that there was no need for a temple.

The Deputy Speaker reportedly sought proof of religious conversion from those making such claims, which further added to the tension. Locals, on the other hand, alleged that the temple was being constructed in the midst of residential areas against their wishes. Police are maintaining vigil in the village and are inquiring into the inciden.