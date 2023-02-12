  • Menu
Class 1 boy secures place India book of records recognising 128 countries in 145 seconds

Highlights

A class 1 boy from Kanur village, Penamalur mandal, Krishna district has secured a place in the India Book of Records.

A class 1 boy from Kanur village, Penamalur mandal, Krishna district has secured a place in the India Book of Records. Six years and four months old Nadella Dian saw the national flags of 128 countries and recognised them in two minutes and 25 seconds.

On the 12th of last month, Diyaan achieved this feat in the online examination conducted by the India Book of Records. A certificate and a medal were sent to the boy two days ago giving him a place in the India Book of Records.

Diyaan's parents Priyanka and Gautankrishna disclosed this on Saturday. They said that their son now recognises the national flags of 135 countries.

