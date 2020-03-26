Class 6 to 9 students to be mass-promoted to upper class in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken yet another crucial decision in the wake of coronavirus outbreak allowing 6th to 9th grade to upper classes without having to take exams. State Minister for Education, Adimulapu Suresh announced this at a press conference on Thursday. The decision was taken at the behest of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy following the corona outbreak in the state, the minister said. The minister said that it is not good to conduct examinations in the present situation and that it is not good for students and officials.

It is also known that the tenth class exams have already been postponed. The Minister has announced that the post-graduation exam schedule will be released after the review on the 31st of this month. Students are advised not to worry about this. The school authorities have decided to provide lunch to the children directly to their homes as schools are closed amidst coronavirus outbreak. Volunteers will be providing lunch to students at the gate.

Earlier, CM YS Jagan held a review meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Education and advised to take full care in providing lunch. Also, Lunch suggested to maintain good quality everywhere under Jagananna Gorumudda. Officials have been instructed to take full steps to further strengthen the scheme.