Close shave for AP deputy CM Pushpa Srivani, MP Mopidevi as car hits another car

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao and Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani escaped a major accident here on Friday when they were reaching Visakhapatnam.

The vehicle they were travelling collided with another four-wheeler which was a part of the convoy. Since the driver in the front car had applied sudden brake, a portion of the car in which Mopidevi was travelling got damaged.

The incident took place at Tallepalem, Kasimkota mandal. It is learnt that a private vehicle came in the middle of the convoy and that's the reason why the driver had to apply a sudden brake.

Both Mopidevi and Srivani boarded another vehicle to reach Visakhapatnam.

Luckily, no injuries reported.