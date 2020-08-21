Close shave for AP deputy CM Pushpa Srivani, MP Mopidevi as car hits another car
Highlights
YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao and Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani escaped a major accident here on Friday when they were reaching Visakhapatnam.
Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao and Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani escaped a major accident here on Friday when they were reaching Visakhapatnam.
The vehicle they were travelling collided with another four-wheeler which was a part of the convoy. Since the driver in the front car had applied sudden brake, a portion of the car in which Mopidevi was travelling got damaged.
The incident took place at Tallepalem, Kasimkota mandal. It is learnt that a private vehicle came in the middle of the convoy and that's the reason why the driver had to apply a sudden brake.
Both Mopidevi and Srivani boarded another vehicle to reach Visakhapatnam.
Luckily, no injuries reported.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story