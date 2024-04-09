Closing ceremony of Kothapet Sri Sri Sri Nukalamma Jatara Utsavam held in grandeur

The closing procession of the Kothapet Sri Sri Sri Nukalamma Jatara Utsavam was a grand affair with prominent leaders and dignitaries in attendance. Former Deputy Chief Minister and Eluru MLA Alla Nani, along with Eluru YSRCP candidate Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, Co-opson members S.M.R Peda Babu, Deputy Mayor Gudeshi Srinivas, and other leaders participated in the procession and offered special pooja to Amma.





The leaders of the temple, including Janapareddy Krishna, Nakka Nageswara Rao, Hamsala Rajrashwari, Pallala Satyanarayana, Kothapalli Rani, Vellanki Raju, Mantharapu Nageswara Rao, and Valapula Bujji, were warmly welcomed. Corporator Polimera Ramdasu was also present at the event. The temple priest, Mantravadi Ramakrishna, performed a special pooja to Amma, and Kola Bhaskara Rao, the Media Coordinator, ensured smooth coverage of the event.