CM accuses YCP of seeking gag orders on laddu issue

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a sharp political attack on the opposition YSR Congress Party, accusing it of attempting to silence public debate over the alleged adulteration of the Tirumala laddu and drawing parallels with the controversy surrounding the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Addressing a public gathering during the PM-Kisan–Annadata Sukhibhava programme at Surampalli in the Gannavaram constituency, the Chief Minister alleged that opposition leaders had approached the Supreme Court seeking to prevent discussion of the Tirumala Laddu issue.

“They committed mistakes and now they want nobody to speak about them,” Naidu said. “In the past, after the elections, they obtained a gag order regarding the Viveka murder case. Today they are doing the same in the Laddu issue. After desecrating the Laddu with adulterated ghee, they have gone to court so that no one talks about it.”

The Chief Minister questioned whether leaders who try to suppress discussion of such issues deserved to remain in politics. Emphasising his personal faith, he said the government carries the responsibility of protecting the sanctity of temples. “I am a Hindu and I practice my faith. At the same time, I respect Muslims and Christians,” he said. “But safeguarding the sanctity of Hindu temples is also our responsibility.”

Naidu also argued that development in a state depends on political stability, citing Gujarat as an example where consistent electoral support for one party has helped sustain economic growth. He said Andhra Pradesh often suffers setbacks because development programmes stall whenever governments change after elections. “When a different party comes to power, development stops and the state moves backwards,” he said, urging people to adopt a long-term vision for governance.During the programme, Naidu also highlighted the coalition government’s farmer welfare initiatives, noting that the third installment of Annadata Sukhibhava–PM-Kisan assistance had been released to farmers across the State.

According to the Chief Minister, Rs 6,000 each was deposited into the accounts of 46.85 lakh farmers, amounting to about Rs 2,670 crore in a single installment, with the state contributing Rs 1,874 crore.

He said the NDA government had fulfilled its commitment of providing Rs 20,000 annually to each farmer family, combining the central government’s Rs 6,000 assistance under the PM-Kisan scheme with Rs 14,000 from the state government.

Naidu contrasted this with the previous administration, alleging that farmers had received only limited assistance and several welfare commitments were not honoured.

The Chief Minister said the NDA coalition government had prioritised agriculture and rural livelihoods since coming to power, including procurement of 47 lakh metric tonnes of grain with payments credited to farmers’ accounts within 24 hours. He also highlighted support measures such as crop loss compensation of Rs 310 crore, assistance to mango, tobacco and onion farmers, and Rs 500-crore Price Stabilisation Fund aimed at protecting farmers from market fluctuations.