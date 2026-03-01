CM announces Rs 20 lakh ex gratia sum to bereaved families

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited the families of those killed in the fireworks factory explosion at Vetlapalem in Kakinada district and announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister met the victims’ relatives at the Samarlakota Government Hospital late on Saturday night, consoled them, and described the incident as “extremely painful.” He assured them that the government would stand firmly by their side. The Centre also announced an additional Rs 2 lakh as ex gratia sum to the kin of each of the deceased.

According to the Chief Minister, 12 Scheduled Caste victims and nine women are among the deceased. Taking serious note of the incident, Naidu announced the immediate suspension of the RDO, DSP, district labour officer, and the fire officer concerned. He said a detailed inquiry has been ordered and responsibility will be fixed. “Those responsible will be prosecuted. We will seek life imprisonment and confiscate their properties to support the victims’ families,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the unit operators had obtained permits but failed to follow mandatory safety precautions while handling explosive materials. “Some people act recklessly and play with human lives. We will not spare them,” he asserted.

Naidu said the government would take stringent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring. The administration will conduct a comprehensive review of all fireworks manufacturing units in the State, tighten licencing norms, and strengthen enforcement mechanisms. CCTV cameras will be installed at fireworks centres and linked to control rooms for continuous monitoring. Apart from financial assistance, the government will extend support to the seriously injured based on their medical needs. Children of the victims who are pursuing education will be admitted to residential schools, and houses will be constructed for families left homeless. “We cannot bring back those who lost their lives, but we will stand by their families in every possible way,” the Chief Minister said, offering prayers for the departed souls. The Chief Minister emphasized that existing safety procedures would be revisited and strengthened to ensure stricter compliance, adding that appropriate action would be taken against any officials found negligent after the completion of the inquiry.