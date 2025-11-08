CM announces Rs 2.5 cr reward, job to cricketer Sree Charani

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced a Rs 2.5 crore cash reward, a 1,000 sqm residential plot in Kadapa and a Group-1 officer post in the state government for Telugu cricketer Sri Charani, a member of India’s victorious Women’s Cricket World Cup team.

Charani, who met the Chief Minister and IT minister Nara Lokesh at the CM’s camp office, received warm congratulations for her role in the national team’s triumph. Naidu hailed her as a symbol of women’s strength and a role model for aspiring athletes, adding that her victory had brought pride to Andhra Pradesh and to India.

The Chief Minister also extended best wishes for future success to the Indian women’s cricket team. During the meeting, Charani presented Naidu with a team jersey autographed by all the players, which he accepted as a gesture of appreciation.

Former Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj accompanied Charani during the courtesy visit. Ministers V Anitha, S Savitha and G Sandhya Rani, along with Andhra Cricket Association president Keshineni Sivanath, secretary Sana Satish and SAAP chairman Animini Ravi Naidu also attended the event.

Earlier, Charani received a rousing welcome at Gannavaram Airport before proceeding to the CM’s office, where minister Lokesh personally greeted her.