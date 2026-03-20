CM: AP poised for cultural revival, economic growth

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has averred that Andhra Pradesh will be placed on the path of development through well-planned short, medium, and long-term strategies. A firm resolve has been made to position the Telugu community at the top globally by 2047, he said, while participating in ‘Parabhava nama’ Ugadi celebrations held at Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here on Thursday, with Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kandula Durgesh, public representatives and officials in tow.

The Chief Minister extended Ugadi greetings to Telugu people spread across the globe. The Panchangam (traditional Hindu calendar and almanac) was expounded by Brahmashri Madugula Nagaphani Sarma.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Ugadi pacchadi reflects human life, symbolising the mix of joys and hardships, just like its six tastes. Festivals, he said, teach healthy living practices and traditions are rooted in science. Practices like vastu and surya namaskar, as well as systems like yoga and naturopathy, having originated from nature, contribute to health, happiness, and prosperity.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of reverence for land, nature and water and said the state government has introduced a water security policy to conserve water resources. He pointed out that, at the onset of summer, reservoirs in the state currently have about 65 per cent water storage. The government has already advised farmers to begin sowing by May 15. Naidu reiterated the state’s population management policy aimed at boosting the state's population, while emphasising the need to strengthen family systems. The Chief Minister said efforts are being made to revive the joint family system to ensure better care for elders and enhanced social stability. "Through a population management policy, we are taking steps to increase population again we must strengthen families and values in society," Naidu said.

The Chief Minister said the government aims to provide economic, social, and health security to every citizen.

He said the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership for Poverty Elimination) initiative aims to eradicate poverty by improving living standards of the underprivileged.

Naidu said he deemed it an honour to organise Godavari Pushkarams for the third time and pledged to conduct the upcoming Krishna Pushkarams grandly. He stated that Rs 1,943 crore has been provided so far for the Polavaram project displaced families. He reaffirmed that the Polavaram project would be completed before the Godavari Pushkarams and dedicated to the nation. He added that about Rs 5,000 crore is required additionally to complete the project.

The Chief Minister said governance will soon be technology-driven, enabling real-time decisions based on climate and disaster assessments. He said that he promoted IT in the past and now his focus is on artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and data centers.

Naidu underlined the need for preserving cultural values, remarking that Telugu people abroad have become brand ambassadors of Indian culture. He reiterated his commitment to elevating the Telugu community across the globe.

Naidu reiterated that his work is dedicated to all 5 crore people of the state. Regional economic corridors centered around Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Amaravati are being developed with integrated logistics, including ports, airports, roads, and railways. Amaravati is being planned as a world-class capital.

The Chief Minister advised people to be wary of disruptive elements and reaffirmed state the government’s commitment to generating 2 million jobs. Naidu claimed that about 30,600 government jobs and over 6.2 lakh private sector jobs have been created. The CM said notifications for job recruitment will be issued between May 15 and October 15, ensuring opportunities for youth.

Naidu stated that Andhra Pradesh ranks first in consumer justice, ensuring protection and fairness for consumers. He surmised that by 2047, Andhra Pradesh would become a wealthy, healthy, and happy society.

Later the Chief Minister honored Madugula Nagaphani Sarma and released the TTD Panchangam, Agriculture Panchangam and cultural department calendars. Ugadi awards were presented to distinguished individuals in literature, music, arts, and social service. A total of 38 Kalaaratna awards and 122 Ugadi awards were distributed. Priests from various temples were also honoured.