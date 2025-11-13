CM arrives in Visakhapatnam to oversee summit arrangements

Visakhapatnam: Three days before the 30th Confederation of Indian Industry Partnership Summit-2025, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Visakhapatnam to oversee detailed arrangements made for the much-awaited event hosted in Visakhapatnam.

Through the mega partnership summit, the message ‘invest in Andhra Pradesh’ of the Chief Minister appears to be loud and clear.

From Wednesday to Saturday, the Chief Minister will hold meetings with representatives of various companies in Visakhapatnam, highlighting investment opportunities across different sectors and regions of the state. From meeting vice chairman of Bharat Forge Amit Kalyani to participating in the ‘Partners in Progress – India–Europe Cooperation for Sustainable Growth’ roundtable and holding key meetings with delegates from Taiwan, Italy, Sweden, and the Netherlands, the Chief Minister is slated to take part in a host of events for the next three days. This year’s summit stands out in more ways than one. While the Chief Minister is keen on attracting large scale investments in multiple sectors like green energy, defence, tourism, IT and electronics, among several others, he is keen on conveying the message ‘invest in Andhra Pradesh’ to the global investors and place Visakhapatnam as a global trade gateway.

Centred on the theme ‘partners in progress – India’s road map to Viksit Bharat 2047’, a number of MoUs are going to be exchanged with the global and national industries. The summit will feature roundtable sessions, thematic discussions, project launches and foundation stone-laying ceremonies.

In Visakhapatnam, arrangements for the mega event at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds get wrapped up.

On November 14, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the 30th CII Partnership Summit. Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal will participate in the inauguration of the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion.

Also, the state government will sign an agreement with Singapore representatives to launch direct flight services between Singapore and Vijayawada.

Back in 2014, the then TDP government signed an agreement to set up Lulu Mall in Visakhapatnam. However, the YSRCP government that took the reins of Andhra Pradesh in 2019-2024 shelved the project citing various reasons. Despite the decision to stall the project opposed by various sections, the YSRCP government did not consider taking the project forward. With the TDP-led NDA government coming to power, the UAE-based Lulu Group International reconsidered to commence construction of Lulu Mall in Visakhapatnam.

In the meantime, IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh took to ‘X’ with an exciting post stating, “A company that stopped new projects in 2019 is coming back to AP like a storm tomorrow. Who is it? Big unveil at 9 am, stay tuned!!”