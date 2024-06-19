CM briefed about readiness to deal with floods at Polavaram

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector M Vijaya Sunitha said the district administration is ready to deal with floods in the Polavaram project inundated area.

She welcomed the state Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday at the helipad set up in the Polavaram project area. The situation of floods occurring every year in the four flooded mandals of the district i.e. Chinturu, Yetapaka, VR Puram, and Kunavaram was explained to CM.

The CM was briefed about the floods that occur yearly in the flooded areas. She informed the Chief Minister that a review had been conducted with the officials of various departments on the sixth of this month to deal with the coming floods and prepared in advance.

The relief, rescue, and rehabilitation processes have been reviewed and instructions have been issued to the revenue and civil supplies officials regarding the distribution of ration sufficient for three months.