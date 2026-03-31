CM calls on global Telugu community to support P4 initiative

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that over 10.39 lakh poor families were adopted under the P4 initiative in one year which has brought visible changes in 2.1 lakh poor families. The anniversary programme of the state government’s flagship P4 initiative was held in Tirupati on Monday evening, with the Chief Minister participating as the chief guest and presenting awards to mentors who played a key role in implementing the programme at State and district levels.

During the event, Naidu interacted with mentors and beneficiary ‘Golden Families’ from various regions through video conference. He expressed hope that families currently benefiting from the programme would, in the coming years, become mentors themselves and extend support to other needy families.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the P4 initiative was launched with the goal of poverty eradication and building a society free from economic deprivation. “We have completed the first year of a sacred programme aimed at eliminating poverty. I offer my respects to all P4 volunteers and mentors who made this possible. Among the many programmes I have undertaken, P4 has given me immense satisfaction,” he said.

Calling upon Telugu people across the world to contribute to society, Naidu urged individuals to adopt at least one poor family and support their development. Mentors were partners in nation-building and guides for underprivileged families, and assured that their services would continue to be recognised through awards at State, district and constituency levels.

Around 1.06 lakh mentors came forward within 12 months and adopted more than 10.39 lakh poor families, responding positively to the government’s call for public participation. The progress achieved so far should be seen as the first step towards broader social change rather than a final outcome.

Observing that wealth creation had increased in society alongside growing economic inequalities, Naidu said initiatives like P4 were necessary to bridge the gap and support vulnerable families. Recalling the earlier Janmabhoomi programme, he said it had brought significant changes in villages with the support of NRIs and industrialists and served as a model for community participation.

Naidu said the P4 initiative aims to ensure improved living standards for all citizens by 2047 and to energise a broader social movement. “This is not merely a slogan but a movement for social transformation,” he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted corporate participation, stating that organisations such as TVS, Mega and Adani had extended support through CSR initiatives by forming trusts. In Kuppam alone, these companies adopted 8,904 families under the programme.

“My goal is to build a healthy, wealthy and happy society where everyone lives with dignity. The P4 model should become an example,” he said. P4 Foundation Vice Chairman C Kutumba Rao, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani and other officials attended the programme.