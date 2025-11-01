CM Chandrababu along with his wife to head to London today

Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is set for a personal trip to London this Saturday night, accompanied by his wife, Bhuvaneswari. The visit follows Bhuvaneswari's recent selection for the prestigious Institute of Directors Distinguished Fellowship Award for 2025.

During the tour, Bhuvaneswari is scheduled to attend the awards ceremony on November 4th, where she will receive the Heritage Foods Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance.

After their personal commitments, CM Chandrababu plans to engage in a series of meetings with various industrialists. A key agenda item will be extending invitations to London-based entrepreneurs for the CII Partnership Conference, which is slated to take place in Visakhapatnam on November 14th and 15th.

The couple is expected to return to India on November 6th.