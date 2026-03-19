CM Chandrababu and Minister Lokesh extend Ugadi Greetings to Telugu People

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh conveyed their greetings to the Telugu community. Through social media platform 'X', they expressed hope that the New Year would bring renewed hope and progress to everyone's lives.

షడ్రుచుల సమ్మేళనం, పరవశింపచేసే వసంతకాల ఆగమనం, అన్నింటినీ మించిన ఆనందం, భావి జీవితంపై ఆశ రేకెత్తించే శ్రీ పరాభవ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది పండుగ సందర్భంగా తెలుగు ప్రజలందరికి శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఈ నూతన సంవత్సరం మీ అందరి జీవితాల్లో కొత్త వెలుగు తేవాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. మీరు, మీ… pic.twitter.com/0gfJapsDzU — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 18, 2026

The Chief Minister shared a heartfelt message, wishing for health, prosperity, and fulfilment for all families. He also urged citizens to embrace government initiatives like the 'P4' programme and to contribute towards the realisation of the 'Swarnandhra Vision 2047'.

Naidu expressed optimism that Andhra Pradesh would lead all states in national progress in the coming year.











