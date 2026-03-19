CM Chandrababu and Minister Lokesh extend Ugadi Greetings to Telugu People
On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh conveyed their greetings to the Telugu community.
On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh conveyed their greetings to the Telugu community. Through social media platform 'X', they expressed hope that the New Year would bring renewed hope and progress to everyone's lives.
The Chief Minister shared a heartfelt message, wishing for health, prosperity, and fulfilment for all families. He also urged citizens to embrace government initiatives like the 'P4' programme and to contribute towards the realisation of the 'Swarnandhra Vision 2047'.
Naidu expressed optimism that Andhra Pradesh would lead all states in national progress in the coming year.
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