CM Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh extend birthday wishes to Pawan Kalyan

On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan birthday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with AP Ministers Nara Lokesh, Vangalapudi Anita, and Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, took to social media to extend their warm wishes.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised Pawan Kalyan for his remarkable contributions to the state's development, commenting, "Pawan Kalyan stands by the common man at every turn, demonstrating social consciousness in every aspect, with sharp rhetoric and actions rooted in courage for the people. The principles of integrity and responsiveness are essential in politics. May you thrive for a full century, blessed by your supporters, activists, and those who believe in Pawanism. Your impact on governance and state prosperity will never be forgotten."

మిత్రులు, ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌ గారికి హృదయపూర్వక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. అడుగడుగునా సామాన్యుడి పక్షం... అణువణువునా సామాజిక స్పృహ... మాటల్లో పదును... చేతల్లో చేవ... జన సైన్యానికి ధైర్యం... మాటకి కట్టుబడే తత్వం... రాజకీయాల్లో విలువలకు పట్టం....స్పందించే హృదయం...అన్నీ కలిస్తే… pic.twitter.com/TqlmiEIwBZ — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 2, 2025

In a similar vein, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh expressed his admiration for Pawan Kalyan. He remarked, "The Power Star, who has entertained fans on screen, entered politics with the people's welfare in mind, becoming a true star among the public. He is committed to ensuring democracy prevails. Heartfelt birthday wishes to Pawan, who has shown me more support than a younger brother would."

The celebrations not only highlighted Pawan Kalyan's impact in both the entertainment and political arenas but also underscored the camaraderie among Andhra Pradesh's political leaders on this special occasion.