CM Chandrababu announces ex-gratia to Markapuram bus accident victims

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday discussed the horrific bus accident in Markapuram, Prakasam district, and expressed profound condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh each for those injured. He directed ministers and officials to closely monitor the medical treatment being provided to the injured and ensure they receive the best possible care.

The Chief Minister also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and instructed authorities to take strict action against those found responsible.

The tragedy occurred early on Thursday near Rayavaram in Markapuram Mandal, when a private bus collided with a tipper truck. The bus was carrying 35 passengers at the time. Thirteen people were burnt alive in the crash, while 22 others sustained severe injuries.

All the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, officials said.