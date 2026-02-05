CM Chandrababu announces formation of Committee over Tirumala ghee adulteration

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced the formation of a one-member committee to investigate claims of adulterated ghee being used in the preparation of Tirumala laddus. He stated that all reports would be submitted to the committee, and anyone found guilty would face strict action.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with coalition leaders at his residence, Naidu revealed that the CBI had also submitted a report with recommendations regarding the laddu issue. He emphasised that the matter is not merely political but one of religious significance, affecting the sentiments of devotees.

Naidu expressed his deep reverence for Lord Venkateswara, describing the deity as his family god and noting that the name of the Lord inspires devotion. He recounted growing up in a tradition of fasting every Saturday and reflected on the 2003 assassination attempt at Alipiri, which occurred as he was heading to Tirumala to inaugurate a life-saving programme.

With emotion, Naidu said, "If I survived that attack, it was only due to God's grace. I received a new lease on life and cannot live without faith in God."