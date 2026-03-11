CM Chandrababu briefs on development goals at collectors' conference

The sixth Collectors’ Conference commenced at the Secretariat under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing the gathering, the CM emphasised the importance of holding the conference every three months to clarify government policies. He stressed the need to balance welfare, development, and good governance in current times, noting the shift towards virtual and physical work environments.

Naidu highlighted that an attitude of indifference can hinder progress, referencing the successful realisation of Vision 2020, which was initially criticised. He pointed out that the achievements have fostered a forward-looking approach towards 2047.

During the conference, specific targets were set, with this year’s focus on 15 key points. Naidu announced that the state had achieved notable success in 20 months, with six major initiatives dubbed ‘super hits’. He also revealed plans to inform the public in advance about upcoming welfare programmes, encouraging proactive planning.

The CM announced the upcoming 13th edition of the ‘Annadatha Sukhibhav’ programme scheduled for this month, along with a week-long promotion of the ‘Rayatanna Meekosom’ initiative during the event.

On the electricity front, Naidu suggested preparations for the Kharif season are underway, with water release scheduled for May 15. He also announced free bus facilities for the disabled under the initiative ‘Indradhanussu’. Notably, the government has introduced true-down charges in the electricity sector for the first time, reducing consumer costs by 39 paise, easing financial burdens.

The target to install 6 lakh solar rooftops was reaffirmed. Regarding women’s entrepreneurship, Naidu mentioned that while the aim was to produce one lakh women entrepreneurs on International Women’s Day, the figure reached 15 lakh within a year. This year’s goal is set at five lakh.

He also highlighted the ambition to foster a startup culture, aiming for one startup per thousand residents in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, Minister Payyavula Keshav announced plans to establish the Indian School of Agriculture as a deemed university specialising in Agritech.