CM Chandrababu express displeasure over Eluru MP Putta Mahesh issue

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has voiced his strong displeasure with Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar. During a meeting with MLAs from the region, Naidu questioned whether the party should continue to accommodate individuals who bring the organisation into disrepute.

Naidu explained that the MP had been given an opportunity because he was a young man from a political family, but expressed regret over his conduct. He questioned the necessity of engaging with other political parties, highlighting his frustration.

Recalling past disciplinary actions, Naidu stated that he had taken strict measures against those violating party norms, regardless of their stature. He emphasised that politics must be conducted with discipline and integrity, and there was no room for leniency that could damage the party’s reputation. Naidu made it clear that all TDP leaders must uphold discipline, with no exceptions.