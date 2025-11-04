CM Chandrababu Expresses Sorrow over the Demise of Hinduja Group Chairman

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Shri Gopichand P. Hinduja, the esteemed Chairman of the Hinduja Group. He said regarding Gopichand was recognised as a visionary industrialist and played a pivotal role in transforming the conglomerate into a prominent global entity.

"Under his leadership, the Hinduja Group achieved notable milestones, including the strategic acquisition of Gulf Oil in 1984 and the revitalisation of Ashok Leyland. Furthermore, he was instrumental in guiding the company’s foray into the power and infrastructure sectors, marking significant growth for the organisation," CM wrote on X.

Chandrababu Naidu extended his heartfelt condolences to Hinduja's family, friends, and the entire Hinduja Group. He remarked on the enduring legacy of Shri Gopichand P. Hinduja, hoping it will continue to inspire future generations.