  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Expresses Sorrow over the Demise of Hinduja Group Chairman

CM Chandrababu Expresses Sorrow over the Demise of Hinduja Group Chairman
x
Highlights

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Shri Gopichand P. Hinduja, the esteemed Chairman of the Hinduja Group.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Shri Gopichand P. Hinduja, the esteemed Chairman of the Hinduja Group. He said regarding Gopichand was recognised as a visionary industrialist and played a pivotal role in transforming the conglomerate into a prominent global entity.

"Under his leadership, the Hinduja Group achieved notable milestones, including the strategic acquisition of Gulf Oil in 1984 and the revitalisation of Ashok Leyland. Furthermore, he was instrumental in guiding the company’s foray into the power and infrastructure sectors, marking significant growth for the organisation," CM wrote on X.

Chandrababu Naidu extended his heartfelt condolences to Hinduja's family, friends, and the entire Hinduja Group. He remarked on the enduring legacy of Shri Gopichand P. Hinduja, hoping it will continue to inspire future generations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick