CM Chandrababu extends greetings to activists on TDP Formation Day

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, party chief and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday extended his greetings to party leaders, cadres and supporters on the 44th Formation Day of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

In a message shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said the party is not merely a political organisation but a reflection of the hopes and aspirations of millions of Telugu people.

He also recalled the legacy of N. T. Rama Rao, stating that the way he connected with the masses under the guiding principle, “Society is the Temple; the People are God,” remains a rare and remarkable chapter in Indian political history.