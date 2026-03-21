CM Chandrababu inaugurates state-of-the-art Water and Food Analysis laboratory

Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited Tirumala and adopted a low-key approach, interacting directly with devotees after completing his darshan of Lord Srivaru. Setting aside official protocol, he walked through the temple streets, speaking with pilgrims and gathering feedback on their experiences.

During the visit, Naidu enquired about devotees’ concerns and satisfaction levels, particularly regarding services provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. He reaffirmed that maintaining the sanctity and distinctive quality of Tirumala prasadam, especially the famous laddus, remains a top priority. Devotees informed him that the taste and quality of the laddus have improved significantly in recent times.

Several pilgrims raised concerns about long waiting times for darshan. In response, the Chief Minister announced plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline the process. He stated that advanced queue management systems would be implemented to ensure quicker and more efficient access for devotees.

Naidu also highlighted the role of the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Tirumala, which monitors sanitation, security, and other amenities. He emphasised that continuous oversight through this system aims to ensure a hassle-free experience for all pilgrims.

In a separate development, the Chief Minister inaugurated a state-of-the-art Water and Food Analysis Laboratory at Pindi Mara in Tirumala. Built at a cost of approximately ₹25 crore with support from both Central and State governments, the 12,000 sq ft facility meets international standards. Equipped with around 50 advanced machines, the lab will conduct rigorous testing in line with FSSAI norms to ensure the quality and safety of Anna Prasadam and Laddu Prasadam. Senior ministers, the TTD Chairman, and officials attended the inauguration.