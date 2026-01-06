CM Chandrababu lauds ministers and officials, urges continued efforts for investment growth

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called on ministers and officials to maintain their momentum and enthusiasm into 2026, following the impressive influx of investments that Andhra Pradesh received in 2025. This directive came during the 14th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, which was chaired by Naidu.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister commended the collective effort of ministers and officials that led to the state’s successful development. He noted the restoration of the state's brand image, which had suffered under previous government rule, resulting in significant investments from major industries, including Tata, Jindal, Birla, Adani, Reliance, TCS, and Cognizant.

"Everyone worked together as a team in 2025, which is why the results were achieved," Naidu said. He highlighted accomplishments in the power sector, including a reduction in electricity charges by 13 paise. Furthermore, the government plans to absorb Rs. 4,500 crore in true-up charges instead of transferring that burden onto the citizens and has set a goal to reduce the cost of power purchases to Rs. 3.70 by 2029.

Naidu expressed satisfaction with these strides in the power sector, which have led to the establishment of data centres. He specifically acknowledged the efforts of Nara Lokesh for successfully attracting a Google centre to the region, further bolstering AP's profile on the global stage.

The Chief Minister also detailed the state's participation in the Davos summit, which played a pivotal role in promoting the Andhra Pradesh brand and attracting foreign interest.

With a record approval of investments worth Rs. 8.55 lakh crore resulting in 8.23 lakh job opportunities across the last 13 SIPB meetings, the 14th meeting is set to endorse further investments in industries, tourism, food processing, and energy sectors.

Attendees of the meeting included Ministers Nara Lokesh, Atchannaidu, Payyavula Keshav, and various senior officials from different departments. The Chief Minister encouraged all to aim for achieving tangible results swiftly in delivering governance.