CM Chandrababu launches 'Divyanga Shakti' scheme

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu launched the 'Divyanga Shakti' scheme, offering free travel for persons with disabilities on RTC buses. The ceremony took place at Mangalagiri bus stand in Guntur district, where the CM, accompanied by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Minister Lokesh, and others, travelled with persons with disabilities on a 'Palle Velugu' bus.

The journey headed towards Penumaka, passing through Don Bosco School, Dolas Nagar, Prakasha Nagar, Nulakapeta, and Undavalli Centre. During the trip, the CM inquired about welfare schemes for disabled persons and their overall well-being since the coalition government came into power.

A large crowd of citizens and coalition activists gathered to witness the launch of the scheme.