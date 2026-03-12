CM Chandrababu Naidu announces calendar for welfare schemes soon

The second day of the Collectors’ Conference was held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the implementation of the government’s Super Six initiatives and various welfare schemes.

Discussions focused on welfare, income generation, education, healthcare, skill development and investment. The Chief Minister instructed officials to work towards improving people’s living standards while also promoting wealth creation. He announcaowndced that a welfare calendar outlining the implementation of various schemes would be released soon.

Naidu directed officials to take steps towards family empowerment and ensure that beneficiaries receive welfare letters through public representatives. He said these letters would inform poor families about the benefits they are entitled to under different schemes, adding that transparency would improve if every household clearly knew the assistance it had received.

He also suggested that beneficiaries should receive monthly information on benefits such as pensions, free gas cylinders, the Salute to Mother scheme and fee reimbursement. The Chief Minister asked officials to examine the possibility of issuing digital vouchers under the Deepam 2.0 scheme. He noted that programmable vouchers in Direct Benefit Transfer schemes would ensure that beneficiaries use the funds for their intended purpose.

The Chief Minister said that as of 9 March, women had made 50.45 crore journeys through the state-run Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, and the government had reimbursed ₹1,775 crore to the corporation. He directed officials to effectively implement the Zero Poverty programme, including the P4 initiative, by utilising the services of DWACRA and MEPMa associations.

Naidu also announced that the third tranche of funds under the Annadata Sukhibhav scheme would be released tomorrow. He stated that Anna canteens had so far served 7.5 crore meals to the poor.

The Chief Minister said gratuity benefits are being implemented for Anganwadi and ASHA workers. He noted that road repair works worth ₹1,000 crore had been undertaken and that ₹4,000 crore had been spent in rural areas under the Palle Panduga initiative.

He directed district collectors to ensure that welfare schemes reach all eligible poor families and emphasised the need to maintain a balance between welfare and development. Naidu also instructed officials to take steps to sanction a house or house site for every eligible beneficiary.

The Chief Minister announced that a mass housewarming programme for 2.5 lakh beneficiaries would be organised during Ugadi. He further stated that drinking water taps would be provided to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission and that steps would be taken to ensure internet connectivity to every home.