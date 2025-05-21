CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces Free Bus Travel for Women in Andhra Pradesh from August 15

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has shared good news for women. He said that from August 15, 2025, women in the state can travel for free in RTC buses. This promise was made during the elections and will now be fulfilled.

Chandrababu made this announcement recently during a visit to Kurnool district. He also spoke about other plans. He said the Mother's Day scheme will start from the next school year, and it will help families with more than one child.

For farmers, he said that Rs. 14,000 will be given every year under the crop investment support scheme. This includes Rs. 6,000 from the central government and Rs. 8,000 from the state government. He also said that Rayalaseema will be developed into a horticulture hub and promised a new railway line to Orvakal.

This free bus travel plan was promised by the TDP, BJP, and Janasena alliance during the 2024 elections, and now it will begin soon.



