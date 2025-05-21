  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces Free Bus Travel for Women in Andhra Pradesh from August 15

CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces Free Bus Travel for Women in Andhra Pradesh from August 15
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has announced that women can travel free in RTC buses starting August 15, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has shared good news for women. He said that from August 15, 2025, women in the state can travel for free in RTC buses. This promise was made during the elections and will now be fulfilled.

Chandrababu made this announcement recently during a visit to Kurnool district. He also spoke about other plans. He said the Mother's Day scheme will start from the next school year, and it will help families with more than one child.

For farmers, he said that Rs. 14,000 will be given every year under the crop investment support scheme. This includes Rs. 6,000 from the central government and Rs. 8,000 from the state government. He also said that Rayalaseema will be developed into a horticulture hub and promised a new railway line to Orvakal.

This free bus travel plan was promised by the TDP, BJP, and Janasena alliance during the 2024 elections, and now it will begin soon.


Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick