CM Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates Bhogi Festival in Naravaripalli

Celebrations for the Bhogi festival are in full swing in Naravaripalli, showcasing the region's rich culture and traditions. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu joined the festivities with his family, enjoying lively Haridas Sankirtan and Gangireddu performances.

On Wednesday, the CM's grandson Devansh and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s younger daughter Tejaswini took a delightful ride in a beautifully decorated bullock cart adorned with balloons, along with the children of Sribharat and his wife. The young riders waved joyfully to the local children, who erupted with happiness during the event.

CM Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh returned to their hometown to celebrate the Sankranthi festival, planning to remain there for four days. On Tuesday morning, Nara Bhuvaneswari, the CM’s wife, and Nara Brahmani inspected various three-legged competitions, while a range of sports activities were organised for the children, including musical chairs, balance walking, and sack races. A large number of boys participated, and prizes were awarded to the winners.

During their visit, the CM and Minister Lokesh also addressed petitions from local villagers, assuring them that their concerns would be swiftly resolved. Furthermore, on Tuesday, CM Naidu laid the foundation stone for several development projects in the joint Chittoor district. After the four-day celebration, the Chief Minister is expected to return to Amaravati.