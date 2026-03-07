CM Chandrababu Naidu Highlights India’s Global Role and Future Opportunities

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu attended the 'Raising Dialogue-2026' in Delhi, delivering a keynote on 'Technology - Good Governance - Future'. He praised Indians as the world’s best diplomats, capable of blending with locals globally, and highlighted their extensive contributions, especially in IT. Naidu noted the shift from intellectual migration to India’s reverse migration, as experts seek opportunities within resource-rich environments. He explained that geographical distances no longer matter, with opportunities to work remotely and establish large companies in the knowledge economy.

Naidu spoke about India’s green energy initiatives, including large-scale data centre energy production, India’s move towards exporting electricity, and green ammonia in Andhra Pradesh. He also emphasised opportunities in AI and quantum AI, with 50,000 registering for recent training programmes. Regarding population management, he highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s policy to increase the fertility rate from 1.5 to 2.1, offering financial incentives and considering child care leave. Naidu called for a shift in perspective on family size, advocating for balanced population growth to address future risks.