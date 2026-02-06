CM Chandrababu Naidu launches ‘Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku’ pattadar passbooks at Kalugotla

Kurnool district: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday participated in the distribution of ‘Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku’ (Your Land–Your Right) pattadar passbooks at Kalugotla village in the Yemmiganur Assembly constituency, asserting that land ownership documents issued with the State Emblem and advanced security features would permanently safeguard farmers’ rights. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said land was a symbol of trust and emotional attachment, equal to a mother, and no one had the right to erase that bond. He reiterated the government’s commitment to provide assured irrigation to every acre in the State, including western Kurnool, and to promote profitable agriculture through the use of modern technology.

The Chief Minister stated that his government was pursuing development alongside welfare, taking swift decisions on key projects such as Polavaram, Amaravati, and industrial expansion across the State. He recalled that the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena had come together as an alliance before the people and successfully implemented the ‘Super Six’ promises. Emphasising the need for transparent governance, Mr. Naidu said the new pattadar passbooks, embedded with QR codes and security features, were being issued to ensure that no individual could tamper with land records or illegally stake claims over ancestral properties.

Launching a sharp attack on the previous regime, Naidu alleged that large-scale land grabbing had taken place through flawed policies, including the Land Titling Act, which he said was misused to create disputes and facilitate encroachments. He alleged that photographs were placed even on survey stones, passbooks and public materials, and that hundreds of crores of rupees were spent for such purposes. He further claimed that a majority of public grievances received by the government related to land disputes and accused the former rulers of forcibly converting private lands into government property, including for personal use.

Naidu announced that the Land Titling Act had been repealed and that strict rules were now in place to prevent any manipulation of land records, with jail terms for offenders. He said systematic surveys were being conducted village by village, with pattadar passbooks issued on the 9th of every month without any bribes. In the current month alone, surveys were completed in 279 villages and passbooks issued to 1.16 lakh beneficiaries, while efforts were on to distribute 18 lakh passbooks by April. Stating that 37.40 lakh passbooks were already prepared and surveys pending in 9,500 villages, the Chief Minister said the goal was to complete 100 per cent issuance by December 2027, enabling even inheritance mutations at a nominal fee of Rs 100.