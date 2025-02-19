  • Menu
CM Chandrababu Naidu to Visit Delhi Today: Cabinet Meeting Postponed

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Delhi today. He will depart for the national capital from Gannavaram Airport in the evening.

The visit comes as Naidu is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi tomorrow. Due to his Delhi tour, the state cabinet meeting, which was initially planned for tomorrow, has been postponed.

Further details regarding Naidu’s visit and other scheduled meetings in Delhi are yet to be disclosed.

