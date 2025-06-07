CM Chandrababu Naidu Urges MLAs to Enhance Public Trust in Alliance Government

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu has called upon all MLAs to step up their efforts and improve their performance. During a teleconference on Saturday with TDP members, leaders, and MLAs at the party office in Amaravati, CM Naidu emphasised the importance of earning and maintaining the trust of the public, reminding them that the citizens are closely observing their actions.

Highlighting an upcoming event, CM Naidu announced plans to organise a gathering of 2,000 people in Amaravati on June 12 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the NDA government assuming power. He urged that similar programmes be held across Andhra Pradesh, stressing the need to communicate the developmental initiatives undertaken by the NDA government throughout the year.

The Chief Minister expressed his awareness of the performance of individual MLAs and stressed the importance of being accessible to the public. He aimed to inform citizens about the prevailing conditions in Andhra Pradesh under the NDA alliance, particularly as the state grapples with a significant financial crisis leading up to June 2024.

Reflecting on his experience as a four-time Chief Minister, Naidu remarked that he had never encountered such challenging circumstances. Nonetheless, he is focused on improving the state's financial situation while continuing with welfare and development programmes. He expressed frustration over the disruptive actions of certain individuals, stating that there is a need to take a firm stance against such elements.

Naidu also noted the historical context of issues like drug availability, particularly ganja, asserting that significant progress has been made in controlling these problems. He assured a strong crackdown on lawlessness, drug trafficking, and organised crime in the state.

On a positive note, the Chief Minister mentioned the success of the recent Mahanadu event and confirmed that the establishment of all committees and state bodies would be finalised by next month. He encouraged party members to actively participate in Yoga Day celebrations, promoting the benefits of yoga for their health and well-being.