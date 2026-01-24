  1. Home
CM Chandrababu pays tribute to Paritala Ravindra on Death Anniversary

  • Created On:  24 Jan 2026 10:59 AM IST
On the 21st death anniversary of former minister Paritala Ravindra, leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) paid rich tributes, remembering his contributions to public life.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Paritala Ravindra earned a special place in the hearts of the people by consistently working for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections. He noted that Ravindra pursued politics with public service as his sole objective and won the trust of the people of Anantapur district through numerous development initiatives.



The Chief Minister shared his tribute in a post on his social media platform, X.

Meanwhile, across the state, Paritala Ravindra’s supporters, party leaders and workers marked the occasion by garlanding his portrait and offering heartfelt tributes.

Paritala Ravindra Death AnniversaryTDP TributesN Chandrababu NaiduTributeAnantapurPolitical LegacyTelugu Desam Party
