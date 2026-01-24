CM Chandrababu pays tribute to Paritala Ravindra on Death Anniversary

On the 21st death anniversary of former minister Paritala Ravindra, leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) paid rich tributes, remembering his contributions to public life.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Paritala Ravindra earned a special place in the hearts of the people by consistently working for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections. He noted that Ravindra pursued politics with public service as his sole objective and won the trust of the people of Anantapur district through numerous development initiatives.





మాజీ మంత్రి పరిటాల రవీంద్ర 21వ వర్ధంతి సందర్భంగా ఆయనకు ఘన నివాళి అర్పిస్తున్నాను. పేద ప్రజల కోసం నిరంతరం కృషి చేసిన రవీంద్ర భౌతికంగా మనకు దూరం అయినా ఆయన పోరాటాలు ఎప్పటికీ గుర్తుంటాయి. pic.twitter.com/oNL3aXmks6 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 24, 2026





The Chief Minister shared his tribute in a post on his social media platform, X.

Meanwhile, across the state, Paritala Ravindra’s supporters, party leaders and workers marked the occasion by garlanding his portrait and offering heartfelt tributes.