CM Chandrababu responds to attack on woman in Vizag, says will not spare such things

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the brand image of Visakhapatnam, following a troubling incident involving a young woman at Jagadamba Centre. On Sunday morning, police apprehended the man accused of assaulting her.

The incident occurred as the woman was walking to work and stopped to photograph a poster for the film "Raja Saab." A nearby man, adorned with a religious garland, began shouting aggressively. Initially, the woman assumed he was directing his ire at local auto drivers. However, the man soon approached her, slapped her across the face, and shouted obscenities before leaving the scene. The assault damaged her eyeglasses and left her understandably shaken.

In response to the attack, Chief Minister Naidu praised the efforts of the Visakhapatnam city police for swiftly resolving the case, despite the absence of clear evidence. He emphasised that such acts of violence will not be tolerated and stressed the importance of maintaining the city's reputation.