CM Chandrababu reviews Irusumanda gas leak incident, assures support to victims

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has conducted a review of the gas blowout accident that took place in Irusumanda, situated in the B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. During the meeting, senior officials provided updates on the current situation in the area.

Home Minister Anita, Chief Secretary Vijayanand, and other officials outlined the measures being implemented by various departments to manage the gas leak and ensure public safety.

Recognising the widespread panic such incidents can cause, Naidu emphasised the importance of regularly communicating the facts to the local population and providing them with reassurance and support. He highlighted the district administration's responsibility to assist residents displaced from their homes and villages until the situation is fully resolved.

Additionally, the Chief Minister ordered that compensation be granted to those affected by the fire that damaged their coconut trees.