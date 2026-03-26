CM Chandrababu reviews Markapuram bus accident, orders comprehensive probe

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep shock over the horrific bus accident in Markapuram, Prakasam district, which claimed 13 lives.

The Chief Minister conducted a teleconference to review the incident with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, senior police officials, the District Superintendent of Police, and the District Collector. During the meeting, officials briefed him on the preliminary details of how the accident unfolded.

Authorities informed the Chief Minister that there were 35 passengers on board the private bus at the time of the mishap. Of them, 13 lost their lives, while 22 others sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The condition of three of the injured is said to be critical.

Officials further stated that the bus, operated was travelling from Jagtial. According to initial accounts, the driver claimed that the vehicle’s steering had jammed, though officials noted that this assertion is still being verified.

Preliminary findings suggest that the accident may have occurred after the bus veered into the opposite lane, leading to the fatal collision. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.