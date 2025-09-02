CM Chandrababu reviews on fertilisers and horticulture crops, gives directions to officials

In a decisive move to tackle the black market for fertilisers, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a review meeting on Tuesday at his camp office, focusing on the availability of fertilisers, horticultural crops, and the marketing departments.

Officials informed the CM that over 200,000 metric tons of fertilisers have been delivered to the state this season. In response, Chandrababu suggested exploring subsidy options for farmers who have reduced their use of fertilisers and pesticides. He emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of crop cultivation, supply, availability, and consumption to preempt potential issues.

Chandrababu also directed officials to ensure that support prices for horticultural crops align with the costs of cultivation. He addressed the emergence of new pests affecting coffee plantations, stating that immediate action is required. Officials reported that a new pest currently threatens 20 acres of coffee crops, necessitating urgent removal efforts. The CM ordered the removal of the pest-infected crops, promising compensation to farmers to prevent the pests from spreading to other areas.

The review was attended by Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, and senior officials from the Agriculture and Marketing Departments.