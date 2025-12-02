CM Chandrababu reviews on power dept, calls for action on supply and cost reduction

In a recent review held at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure quality electricity supply in accordance with demand. He emphasised the need to reduce costs associated with electricity generation and distribution, stressing that measures must be taken to significantly diminish transmission losses.

Naidu proposed the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at alleviating the financial burden of electricity purchases, including power swapping agreements with neighbouring states. He urged for the swift implementation of rooftop projects, including the PM Kusum initiative, and called for all projects with existing agreements to commence operations within 60 days.

Furthermore, he recommended that incentives for ferroalloy industries be extended for an additional year, and highlighted the importance of utilising ash from thermal power stations for various applications. Naidu also encouraged the development of solar power projects on government buildings and the organisation of awareness programmes on electricity conservation for both government departments and the public.