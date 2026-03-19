CM Chandrababu reviews on unseasonal rains, seeks detailed report

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess the impact of unseasonal rains across Andhra Pradesh, directing officials to expedite relief and damage evaluation measures.

During the meeting, officials presented preliminary estimates indicating that crops over 1,215 hectares had been damaged due to the rains, affecting 16 mandals across six districts. In addition, horticultural crops spanning 267 hectares were reported to have suffered losses.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to undertake a comprehensive and immediate assessment of the damage to ensure timely support for affected farmers. He urged farmers not to lose heart, assuring them that the government stands firmly by their side during this difficult period.

Separately, Naidu reviewed progress on employment generation, reiterating that “Jobs First” remains the cornerstone policy of the coalition government. He stated that more than 600,000 jobs have been created across both government and private sectors, attributing this to increased investments and the establishment of new industries.

He further noted that 10,060 vacancies in various government departments have already been filled, and announced that fresh job notifications would be issued between 15 May and 15 October.