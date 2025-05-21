CM Chandrababu says International Yoga Day will be celebrated grandly

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the 11th International Yoga Day will be celebrated on a grand scale in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Naidu emphasised the global significance of yoga, stating that it is India’s heritage and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its designation as International Yoga Day. He declared that yoga is essential for improving quality of life and has become a worldwide initiative, transcending regional boundaries.

Naidu advocated for yoga to be integrated into the daily lives of everyone, describing it as a valuable gift from India to the world. He underscored that the celebration of yoga is not merely a one-off event for photo opportunities; it aims to inspire profound lifestyle changes. Noting Modi's dedication to the cause, he announced the launch of a month-long initiative called YogaAndhra-2025, which aims to engage 2 crore participants across the state.

The main celebration is scheduled for June 21, where an estimated 5 lakh people are expected to gather at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam from 7 to 8 am. Yoga certification will be awarded to 10 lakh participants, reflecting the programme's extensive reach.

Naidu shared his personal experience, stating that yoga has provided him with peace of mind, and acknowledged the efforts of various voluntary organisations in promoting the practice. In an effort to increase participation, promotional activities will take place across 26 districts throughout the month. He also encouraged the media to play a proactive role in promoting yoga.

The Yoga Andhra Janajagruti programme has already commenced at Haritha Beram Park in Vijayawada, with special initiatives running from May 21 to June 21. Training will adhere to the Yoga Common Protocol established by experts, with efforts made to educate at least two crore people about yoga. Certificates will be issued to a target of 20 lakh trained individuals, and additional promotional activities will be held in around 100 tourist areas.

MT Krishnababu, Special Principal Secretary for Health, Medicine and Family Welfare, reiterated the importance of raising awareness of yoga's benefits at the village and ward levels throughout the state. The inaugural event of the Yoga Andhra Month Festival was attended by various officials, public representatives, and yoga enthusiasts, including NTR District Collector Dr. G. Lakshmi and AYUSH Director K. Dinesh Kumar. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Naidu are expected to join the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on June 21.