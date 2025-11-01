CM Chandrababu says no loss of life or property from cyclone Montha in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that there were no casualties or property damage resulting from Cyclone Montha, during a felicitation programme held at his camp office. The event celebrated individuals who demonstrated exemplary service during the cyclone response, honouring many as "Cyclone Montha fighters" with certificates and mementos.

Speaking at the ceremony, Naidu detailed the proactive measures taken by the government, stating, "We provided advance information about the cyclone and raised awareness among the public. Our team used a drone to locate and rescue a person being swept away in the Parchuru stream. We also saved 15 individuals trapped by floodwaters surrounding a prayer hall."

The Chief Minister emphasised the swift action taken to remove floodwater and the collaboration between public representatives and authorities, aided by advanced technology.

Naidu addressed dual challenges faced by the state: drought in Rayalaseema and cyclone risks in Coastal Andhra. "We have made Rayalaseema drought-free through effective water management and project construction. For Cyclone Montha, we assembled a dedicated team of officials and provided technical support. They performed admirably," he remarked.

He further highlighted the importance of real-time monitoring and communication, stating, "We reviewed the situation closely, sent timely warnings, and ensured there was no loss of life or property."