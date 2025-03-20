CM Chandrababu to Attend Closing Ceremony of AP Legislators Sports Meet in Vijayawada

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Bezawada today to participate in the closing ceremony of the Andhra Pradesh Legislators Sports Meet. The event, marking the conclusion of the sporting festivities, will commence at 4:30 PM and is expected to draw significant attendance, including Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who will also be present.

During the ceremony, CM Chandrababu will award prizes to the winners of various competitions held throughout the meet. A diverse range of cultural programs featuring artists displaying their works is scheduled for the evening, providing entertainment for the legislators and guests. Additionally, it is anticipated that the Chief Minister will actively participate in some sports activities during the event.

Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu expressed gratitude to all who participated in the sports program during a session in the House. “There will be cultural programs for members in Vijayawada this evening. CM Chandrababu will be present as the chief guest,” he stated.

Organized under the auspices of the Sports and Humanitarian Affairs Programme (SHAP), the sports competitions featured a total of 13 different events, including athletics, cricket, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, kabaddi, and shuttle badminton. The state government has committed to covering all expenses associated