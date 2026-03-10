CM Chandrababu to hold crucial meetings today, here is the schedule

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled for a busy day on Tuesday, 10th March, with a series of key meetings planned from morning to evening. He will arrive at the Secretariat at 10:20 am, followed by participation in the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting at 11:30 am. The discussion is expected to focus on the development of the capital region.

At 12:30 pm, the CM will review the activities of the Mining Department, addressing mineral resource utilisation, departmental performance, and development initiatives. In the afternoon, a review on the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS) will take place at 3 pm, where the functioning of the state’s digital governance measures will be assessed.

The day will conclude with the CM returning to his residence at 5 pm, where he will oversee reviews of key departments and examine the progress of various government programmes. The detailed schedule highlights a day full of crucial administrative discussions.