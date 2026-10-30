CM Chandrababu to inspect cyclone Arnab damage in West Godavari

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday will visit cyclone-affected areas in West Godavari district today to review relief work and access crop damage.

Naidu will leave his residence in Undavalli by helicopter at noon and arrive in Mogalturu at 12.45pm. From there, he will travel by road to Navarasapuram village in the Narsapuram area.

Between 1.20pm and 1.40pm, Naidu will inspect damaged fields and speak with farmers about their losses and difficulties.At 2.15pm, he is scheduled to visit Matrevu village in Mogalturu mandal to assess the impact of the cyclone.

The Chief Minister will also meet people staying in relief centres to hear their concerns. Officials are expected to brief him on damage caused by strong winds and heavy rainfall, as well as the relief operations under way.