Live
- Nrityapriya Maha Milan Debuts in Hyderabad with a Dazzling Display of Classical Dance
- Today's Wordle Challenge: Hints and Help for April 11 (#1392)
- Revamp Your Home with Aluminium Doors & Windows for a Bright, Modern Look
- Scoop Up the Fun at The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge 2025!
- AP inter results to be announced tomorrow
- Sphoorthy Engineering College NCC Promotes Wellness on World Health Day
- TKR Educational Society Hosts Grand Press Meet with Jonita Gandhi
- Doggy Ville Opens in Hyderabad with a Star-Studded Inauguration
- Bridge Epsilon Villas Unveiled: Greek-Inspired Luxury Comes to Tukkuguda
- Microsoft Begins Gradual Rollout of Recall to Windows Insiders
CM Chandrababu to visit Eluru and Kadapa today, to offer silk robes at Vontimitta
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has a packed schedule on Friday and Saturday with visits to Eluru and Kadapa districts.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has a packed schedule on Friday and Saturday with visits to Eluru and Kadapa districts. His tour has been meticulously planned, commencing with a helicopter departure for Vadlam in Agiripalli mandal at 10 am today. Local public representatives and officials are set to welcome him upon his arrival at 10:20 am.
At 10:30 am, CM Naidu will address members of the BC communities before participating in a face-to-face programme at Prajavedika at 11:30 am. Following this, he will hold a critical meeting with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre at 1 pm, where he is expected to provide important directions to party members.
The Chief Minister's itinerary continues as he departs again by helicopter at 2:30 pm, arriving at Vijayawada Airport before heading to Kadapa Airport at 3:30 pm, where he is expected to land at 4:30 pm. From the airport, he will travel by road to the TTD Guest House in Ontimitta, arriving at 5:00 pm.
In the evening, CM Naidu will offer silk clothes to Kodanda Rama Swamy between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm and will also participate in the Sitarama Kalyanotsavam from 6:45 pm to 8:30 pm, during which he will present silk garments and pearls to the Lord. He will return to the TTD Guest House at 8:40 pm to spend the night there.
Tomorrow morning, Naidu will depart from Kadapa Airport at 9 am, arriving back at his residence in Undavalli via Vijayawada Airport at approximately 10:30 am.