CM Chandrababu to visit Eluru and Kadapa today, to offer silk robes at Vontimitta

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has a packed schedule on Friday and Saturday with visits to Eluru and Kadapa districts. His tour has been meticulously planned, commencing with a helicopter departure for Vadlam in Agiripalli mandal at 10 am today. Local public representatives and officials are set to welcome him upon his arrival at 10:20 am.

At 10:30 am, CM Naidu will address members of the BC communities before participating in a face-to-face programme at Prajavedika at 11:30 am. Following this, he will hold a critical meeting with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre at 1 pm, where he is expected to provide important directions to party members.

The Chief Minister's itinerary continues as he departs again by helicopter at 2:30 pm, arriving at Vijayawada Airport before heading to Kadapa Airport at 3:30 pm, where he is expected to land at 4:30 pm. From the airport, he will travel by road to the TTD Guest House in Ontimitta, arriving at 5:00 pm.

In the evening, CM Naidu will offer silk clothes to Kodanda Rama Swamy between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm and will also participate in the Sitarama Kalyanotsavam from 6:45 pm to 8:30 pm, during which he will present silk garments and pearls to the Lord. He will return to the TTD Guest House at 8:40 pm to spend the night there.

Tomorrow morning, Naidu will depart from Kadapa Airport at 9 am, arriving back at his residence in Undavalli via Vijayawada Airport at approximately 10:30 am.