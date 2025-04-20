CM Chandrababu's 75th Birthday Celebrated with Grandeur in Anakapalli

The 75th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu were held in a grand manner near the camp office of Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita in Nakkapalli, Anakapalli district. A 75-kilogram cake was cut to commemorate the occasion, during which local leaders and activists gathered to extend their wishes.

Home Minister Anita took the opportunity to announce a food distribution initiative for the underprivileged, serving meals to those in need. She expressed her heartfelt wishes for Chandrababu, stating, "I wish that Chandrababu, who is equal to God, may live a full hundred years in good health." Anita further praised him as a visionary leader and a "warrior" committed to the welfare of future generations.

Minister Vangalapudi Anita proclaimed herself as Chandrababu's devoted disciple, crediting him as her inspiration and mentor. "He is preparing plans to position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront by 2047," she noted, highlighting his dedication to the people through his "golden family." She also commended his resilience and dedication, recalling his significant efforts for the community during the Hud Hud cyclone.

The celebrations were marked by a spirit of unity and gratitude, with Minister Anita affirming that Chandrababu Naidu remains an influential leader, known for standing with the people, even in times of crisis.