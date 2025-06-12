Live
CM gives green signal to another major ‘Super Six’ promise - Talliki Vandanam
On the occasion of coalition government completing one year, as a special gift for mothers Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is going to launch “Talli Ki Vandanam” scheme on Thursday.
Vijayawada: On the occasion of coalition government completing one year, as a special gift for mothers Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is going to launch “Talli Ki Vandanam” scheme on Thursday. As part of it, the State government has decided to release funds for the “Talli Ki Vandanam” scheme. The scheme will benefit 67 lakh students, with funds to be directly credited to their mothers’ bank accounts.
As promised in the manifesto, the State government will implement the scheme in such a way that a mother receives benefits for each of her children on the day of reopening of schools. A total of ₹8,745 crore will be credited to the bank accounts of mothers under the “Talli Ki Vandanam” scheme.The scheme will also apply to students admitted into Class 1 and Intermediate first year.
Once admissions are completed and data is available, the funds will be credited to the respective mothers’ accounts accordingly. The government has issued a GO on Wednesday finalising the operational guidelines. Among the ‘Super Six’ promises, the government has already implemented pension hike, Anna Canteens, Mega DSC and Deepam-2 scheme - now adding ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ to the list.